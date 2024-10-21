Monday, October 21, 2024
     
Bengaluru City: Holiday declared for schools, anganwadis today due to heavy rain

Incessant rains threw normal life out of gear in central and southern parts of Karnataka, including the state capital Bengaluru where several localities witnessed water-logging and traffic congestion.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Bengaluru Updated on: October 21, 2024 8:22 IST
Representational pic
Image Source : FILE Representational pic

Schools in Bengaluru City will remain shut on Monday following heavy rain in the city. The District Collector issued an order announcing a holiday for anganwadis and schools in Bengaluru City today (October 21)

Due to continuous rains in Bengaluru, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for Monday.

As a precautionary measure in the interest of students, all taluk Anganwadi centres, aided primary and high schools of Bengaluru City will be closed on Monday," a government order stated.

Incessant rains since early Sunday threw normal life out of gear in central and southern parts of Karnataka.

Students and office-goers in Bengaluru in particular had a tough time following road congestion due to the rains.

