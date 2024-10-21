Bengaluru City: Holiday declared for schools, anganwadis today due to heavy rain

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational pic

Schools in Bengaluru City will remain shut on Monday following heavy rain in the city. The District Collector issued an order announcing a holiday for anganwadis and schools in Bengaluru City today (October 21)

Due to continuous rains in Bengaluru, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for Monday.

As a precautionary measure in the interest of students, all taluk Anganwadi centres, aided primary and high schools of Bengaluru City will be closed on Monday," a government order stated.

Incessant rains since early Sunday threw normal life out of gear in central and southern parts of Karnataka.

Students and office-goers in Bengaluru in particular had a tough time following road congestion due to the rains.

