Bengaluru software engineer kills friend after drunken fight post-cricket tournament; dashcam footage surfaces A heated argument between two friends after a cricket tournament in Bengaluru escalated into a fatal crime. A software engineer allegedly rammed his SUV intentionally, killing his 33-year-old friend, after a drunken brawl.

Bengaluru:

A post-cricket match celebration in Karnataka's Bengaluru turned into a horrifying crime scene after a drunken brawl between two friends ended in murder. Police arrested a 37-year-old software engineer identified as Roshan Hegde from KR Puram after dashcam footage revealed the brutal sequence of events in Hebbagodi. The victim was identified as 33-year-old Prashanth M -- a bodybuilder from Veerasandra. He succumbed to severe injuries after the heated argument spiralled out of control.

Fight over cigarette lighter escalates into violence

According to police, both men were drinking beer behind the M5 E-City Mall in Electronics City after participating in a local cricket tournament. The altercation began over a cigarette lighter and quickly turned violent. They allegedly attacked each other with beer bottles during the scuffle.

During the fight, Roshan Hegde reportedly bit his tongue and began to leave the spot in his Tata Safari. Prashanth chased the moving vehicle and grabbed onto the left side window. As the SUV sped along the Veerasandra-Kommasandra Road, Prashanth allegedly hurled abuses at Hegde.

Accused deliberately rammed SUV into tree and wall

In a shocking turn, the accused allegedly accelerated the vehicle intentionally. Police say he first rammed the SUV into a tree and then into the boundary wall of a nearby building. The impact left Prashanth critically injured. Initially, the police received a call on the 112 emergency helpline about a road accident. However, preliminary investigation along with the SUV's dashcam footage confirmed it was a deliberate act amounting to murder.

Murder caught on dashcam

The entire incident was captured on the vehicle's dashboard camera. Using the footage and technical surveillance, the Hebbagodi Police tracked Roshan Hegde within an hour and arrested him. He is currently in custody for further investigation.

