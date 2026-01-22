Bengaluru: Husband strangles wife, stages hanging as suicide, friend also nabbed in murder plot Bengaluru crime: Family claims Veerupaksh shirked responsibility from day one, avoiding stable employment and leeching off Asha's earnings. Suspected infidelity fueled explosive rows, culminating in their split 1.5 months back and an ongoing family court divorce battle.

A suspicious death in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwarinagar has unraveled into a chilling murder conspiracy, with police arresting the victim's husband and his friend for strangling her and faking a suicide. Initially logged as an unnatural death after Asha S was found hanged, postmortem revelations exposed the grisly cover-up on January 10. The couple's strained marriage, marked by financial woes and alleged affairs, fueled the motive behind the brutality.

Staged suicide unravels

Asha S, 30s, was discovered hanged from a ceiling fan with a saree in her rented flat in Rajarajeshwarinagar. Her brother Arun Kumar filed the complaint, noting her love marriage to Veerupaksh six years prior and their cohabitation there for 1.5 years. Police initially registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) but deepened the probe after Victoria Hospital doctors flagged inconsistencies during the January 11 postmortem. Detailed examination revealed neck injuries inconsistent with hanging, pointing to prior strangulation.

Family alleged Veerupaksh neglected Asha from the start, shunning steady jobs and relying on her income. Tensions escalated over his rumored extramarital affairs, leading to separation 1.5 months ago and a pending family court divorce. The couple's discord provided a backdrop to the homicide, with police suspecting premeditation.

Confession and arrests

On January 14, detectives detained Veerupaksh and an unnamed friend. Interrogation yielded confessions: Veerupaksh allegedly throttled Asha before hoisting her body to mimic suicide. The duo faced court on January 15, remanded to 8-day police custody as investigators piece together the full timeline, the friend's exact role, and precise trigger. Further inquiries target digital footprints, witness statements, and potential accomplices to seal the case.