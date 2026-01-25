Bengaluru Police constable arrested in POCSO case after boy alleges sexual harassment According to police, the matter came to light after a boy approached the Upparpet police station alleging sexual harrasment by the constable.

Bengaluru:

A police constable has been arrested in connection with a POCSO case after a first-year pre-university student accused him of sexual harassment, police said on Saturday. The accused constable was posted at the R T Nagar police station.

The alleged incident took place recently at Freedom Park, where the constable was deployed on duty.

Police said the case came to light after the minor boy approached the Upparpet police station and lodged a complaint accusing the constable of sexual harassment.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the constable under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a senior police officer said.

The constable has since been arrested, and further investigation into the matter is underway, police added.

Bengaluru airport staffer arrested for sexually harassing South Korean woman

Earlier on January 22, an airport staffer was arrested for sexually harassing a South Korean woman at Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru. The incident unfolded during a bogus 'inspection,' escalating to inappropriate touching in the men's toilet, prompting immediate action from security and police. An FIR under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, with CCTV evidence backing the victim's complaint.

The South Korean national arrived at the airport to board her flight home when Affaann Ahmed, during ticket checks, claimed a beeping sound emanated from her bag, necessitating a separate frisking. Under this pretext, he escorted her to the men's toilet, a highly irregular and alarming move, instead of a standard security area.

There, Ahmed allegedly touched her private parts and forcibly hugged her despite her strong protests. He casually dismissed her with "Okay, thank you" before leaving, leaving the victim traumatized.

The woman wasted no time, reporting the assault to airport security staff who immediately detained Ahmed and handed him over to KIAL Airport Police. CCTV footage from the area corroborated her account, capturing the suspicious escort to the toilet and his behaviour. Police confirmed the arrest on the spot, praising the rapid response that prevented any delay in justice.

