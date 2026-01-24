Man attempts suicide by consuming poison in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru The Karnataka police personnel on duty immediately intervened, stopped the man, and brought the situation under control within a few minutes.

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident outside the Karnataka Assembly in Bengaluru on Saturday a man was found consuming a sort of poison near the Vidhana Soudha premises. Police personnel on duty immediately intervened, stopped the man, and brought the situation under control within a few minutes. He was later taken into custody for further inquiry.

Man identified as Nagendra

The individual has been identified as Nagendra. During preliminary interaction with police, he described himself as a Hindu activist. He stated that he had raised concerns about alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in his locality, Soladevanahalli, and claimed that he was facing difficulties with the local police following his activities.

Officials said that Nagendra’s statements are being looked into. The Vidhana Soudha police have begun reviewing the matter.

Earlier similar incident noted

A similar incident was reported last year in April outside the Vidhana Soudha. At that time, a 28-year-old man from Bengaluru Rural district had consumed a chemical substance and was promptly taken to a hospital for care. Police had then stated that the matter was linked to a dispute involving local authorities and was later examined as per procedure.