Karnataka crash horror: Uttara Kannada Police probe exposes brutal murder, not 'road accident' Uttara Kannada Police revealed that the January 7 Karnataka road crash killing two fish traders was actually a premeditated murder by their friend Pramod Nayak over a financial dispute, not an accident.

New Delhi:

In a major twist in the Karnataka road crash that killed two people, the Uttara Kannada Police has exposed that the incident was not an accident but a brutal murder by a friend of the two deceased.

On January 7, charred bodies of fish traders Manjunath and Chandrashekhar were found inside a burnt car near Sulemurki Cross in Honnavar taluk of Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka. Initially, Honnavar police registered it as an accident case. However, the investigation has revealed that it was a murder for money.

The main accused, Pramod Nayak, allegedly killed his two friends over a financial dispute and attempted to pass it off as an accident by setting the car on fire. Police have arrested Pramod.

Victims' demand investigation, police uncover matter

The matter was uncovered after the families of the two victims suspected foul play and demanded a detailed investigation. During questioning, the police grew suspicious of their friend Pramod due to his behaviour, after which he absconded. Following a 14-day search, police arrested him. Pramod later confessed to the murders.

Pramod allegedly murdered friends using pesticide, investigation revealed

The police investigation has revealed that Pramod had lent Rs 5 lakh to his friends for business purposes, but they failed to repay the amount for a long time, leading to frequent disputes. Enraged, Pramod killed both of them using pesticide. To evade the law, he and his accomplices transported the bodies in a car to Sule Murki, pushed the vehicle off the road, and set it on fire to make the crime appear like an accident.

The prime accused Pramod, is currently in police custody. Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to trace other accused involved in the crime.