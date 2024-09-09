NIA charges four in Bengaluru cafe blast case, reveals details of radical network behind conspiracy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Firemen and other officials at the Rameshwaram Cafe after an IED blast

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (September 9) filed a chargesheet against four individuals in connection with the high-profile Bengaluru Rameshwaram Café blast. The accused—Mussavir Hussain Shazib, Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taaha, Maaz Muneer Ahmed, and Muzammil Shareef—face charges under various laws, including the IPC, UA(P) Act, Explosive Substances Act, and PDLP Act. All four are currently in judicial custody.

About the incident

The blast occurred on March 1, 2024, at the Rameshwaram Café located in Brookfield, ITPL Bengaluru. The explosion injured nine people and caused substantial damage to the café.

NIA takes over investigation

The NIA, which began its investigation on March 3, 2024, has conducted extensive technical and field inquiries in coordination with state police forces and other agencies. The probe uncovered that Mussavir Hussain Shazib was the operative who planted the bomb. Shazib, along with Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taaha, had been on the run since 2020 after the dismantling of the Al-Hind module. They were eventually apprehended in West Bengal, 42 days after the café blast.

Crucial findings

In connection to the Bengaluru cafe blast inciden, the NIA had shared crucial findings, including the past case details against accused and how had they hatched the Bengaluru blast conspiracy. The NIA mentioned that Shazib and Taaha, both hailing from Karnataka's Shivamogga District, used fraudulent Indian SIM cards and bank accounts, along with Indian and Bangladeshi identity documents from the Dark Web, to facilitate their activities.

Taaha had connections with key figures in the LeT Bengaluru conspiracy case and the Al-Hind ISIS module. The pair was funded through cryptocurrency by their handlers, which was used to execute various acts of violence, including a failed IED attack at the BJP office in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, on January 22, 2024.