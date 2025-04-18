Bengaluru man's reel sipping tea in middle of a busy road gets him arrested | WATCH The video, which was uploaded to Instagram, quickly drew public attention. Following this police launched a probe into the bizarre incident and tracked him down.

Tea break on busy Bengaluru streets landed a man in knee-deep trouble. A man, in order to shoot a reel in a quest to become famous, sat on a chair in the middle of the road with vehicles sweeping past him, sipping his tea. The reel, which soon went viral, caught the Bengaluru Police’s attention, who tracked him down.

The police later arrested the man for endangering public safety and performing stunts on public roads for an Instagram reel. The accused was seen sitting on a chair on the road, drinking his tea on April 12, on the Magadi Road.

The video, which was later uploaded to Instagram, quickly drew public attention. Following this police launched a probe into the bizarre incident and tracked him down.

"Taking tea time to the traffic line will brew you a hefty fine, not fame !!! BEWARE BCP is watching you," the police posted on X, along with a video that showed the man doing the stunt with the next slide of him being arrested.

The police said that reckless behaviour is a punishable offence and strict legal action will be taken to ensure public safety is not compromised.

In recent incidents, people have lost their lives when trying to make reels in shocking situations. A woman was swept away in the Ganga River while she tried to make a reel. In another incident, a man recorded a reel as a train passed over him, resulting in his arrest.