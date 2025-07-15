Auto ride got costlier in Bengaluru: Here's what you will pay now According to the notification issued by the authority, the fare is valid within the limits of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Bengaluru:

The auto rickshaw rides in Bengaluru have become costlier. The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Bangalore Urban District has announced a revised fare structure for auto rickshaws. The new fare will come into effect from August 1.

According to the official notification issued by the authority, the revised auto rickshaw fares are applicable only within the jurisdiction of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

What is the new fare?

The minimum auto rickshaw fare has been revised to Rs 36 for the first 2 kilometres, up from the previous Rs 30. For each additional kilometre, the fare has increased from Rs 15 to Rs 18. A night-time surcharge of 50 per cent over the regular fare will apply between 10 pm and 5 am.

The authority also said auto meters should be re-verified and stamped by October 31 and should display the revised fares on the meters.

What will be the waiting charges?

Passengers will not be charged any waiting fee for the first five minutes. After that, a charge of Rs 10 will apply for every 15 minutes of waiting time.

For baggage, up to 20 kg can be carried free of cost. Beyond this limit, a fee of Rs 10 will be levied for every additional 20 kg or part thereof, with the maximum permissible luggage capped at 50 kg.

(With PTI inputs)

