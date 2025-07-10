BBMP launches Rs 2.88 crore scheme to feed chicken rice to 5,000 stray dogs in Bengaluru Amid rising concerns over stray dog-related safety and public health in India, the Bengaluru civic body BBMP has launched a Rs 2.88 crore initiative to feed 5,000 stray dogs with cooked chicken rice daily. The move, part of a public participation campaign, has triggered mixed reactions.

Bengaluru:

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has rolled out a new dog-feeding initiative that aims to provide chicken rice to 5,000 stray dogs across the city. The civic body will spend Rs 22 per dog for a daily portion of 367 grams, bringing the annual cost of the scheme to approximately Rs 2.88 crore.

Initially launched under the name ‘Kukkir Tihar’, the programme is framed as a community participation campaign to promote collective care for stray animals. Under the plan, food will be distributed in all eight BBMP zones — East, West, South, RR Nagar, Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli, Yelahanka, and Mahadevapura. Each zone has been allotted an annual budget of Rs 36 lakh for the implementation of the scheme.

Congress MP raises safety concerns

The initiative has drawn criticism from Tamil Nadu Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram, who questioned the policy’s rationale on X (formerly Twitter). “Is this true? Dogs have no place in the streets. They need to be relocated to shelters, where they can be fed, vaccinated and sterilised,” he wrote. He warned that feeding stray dogs on the streets poses a significant health and safety risk. Chidambaram had earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28 to raise concerns about the country’s growing stray dog crisis.

India’s stray dog crisis: Over 6.2 crore population

India is home to over 6.2 crore stray dogs, one of the largest such populations globally. According to Chidambaram, the country accounts for 36% of global rabies-related deaths and remains endemic for the disease. Despite the implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, the Congress leader said enforcement remains ineffective. He proposed creating a National Task Force to develop a scientific and humane approach, advocating for long-term planning and the creation of dedicated shelter facilities.

BBMP issues tender for food service providers

To implement the scheme, BBMP’s Animal Husbandry Department has invited tenders from FSSAI-registered caterers to provide daily feeding services for up to 4,000 dogs in the first phase. Caterers will be selected using the Least Cost Selection (LCS) method, and the entire process will be conducted via the Karnataka Public Procurement Portal. The contract is initially valid for one year, with a possible extension based on performance.

Selected vendors will be responsible for establishing their own kitchen infrastructure, arranging utilities, and ensuring safe, hygienic food and drinking water at the feeding points. All meals will be prepared off-site and delivered to designated locations across zones.