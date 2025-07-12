Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road set for major upgrade as infra agency begins 22-km revamp project As part of the preparatory phase, the agency plans to engage a private consultancy to provide technical solutions and develop detailed designs for both the main carriageway and the adjoining service roads.

Bengaluru:

The Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B.Smile), a newly established agency focused on executing major infrastructure projects in the city, has initiated groundwork to revamp a key 22-kilometre stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) — from Silk Board Junction to Baiyappanahalli.

This long-overdue upgrade aims to bring the busy corridor up to international standards. The project follows a commitment made by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in its recent budget, which allocated Rs 400 crore for the development of one segment of the ORR. B.Smile has now been tasked with implementing the entire project.

As part of the preparatory phase, the agency plans to engage a private consultancy to provide technical solutions and develop detailed designs for both the main carriageway and the adjoining service roads. The blueprint, expected to be ready within the next two to three months, will incorporate a wide range of urban mobility features.

According to tender documents, the comprehensive plan will include traffic management solutions such as improved signage, dedicated bus lanes, one-way regulations, and infrastructure for non-motorised transport. It will also feature enhancements like grade separators, pedestrian skywalks, upgraded bus stops, and other improvements aimed at reducing congestion and enhancing commuter experience.

Officials say the ORR corridor — one of Bengaluru’s busiest and most economically vital stretches — is in urgent need of modernisation to accommodate the city’s rapidly growing traffic volumes and support better public transport integration.

With B.Smile at the helm, the ORR upgrade is expected to set the tone for future large-scale infrastructure improvements across Bengaluru, as the city grapples with rising urban challenges and a demand for smarter, more efficient transport solutions.