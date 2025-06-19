Bengaluru airport gets two bomb threats in one week, both declared hoax after searches These hoax threats were sent on 13 and 16 June. Both times, authorities conducted thorough checks at the airport and found nothing suspicious.

Bengaluru:

Two bomb threats in a week were sent to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, both of which have turned out to be hoaxes. The latest email was received by the airport security forces and claimed there was a bomb planted on the premises.

In the message, the sender, claiming to be a terrorist, stated that "hanging Ajmal Kasab was a mistake" and that revenge would be taken. The email warned of two bombs, adding that if Plan A failed, Plan B would be activated. It also claimed that one of the bombs had been placed inside a toilet pipeline at the airport.

These hoax threats were sent on 13 and 16 June. Both times, authorities conducted thorough checks at the airport and found nothing suspicious.

A case has been registered against the email ID used to send the threats, and an investigation is underway. Kempegowda Airport police have launched a probe and are working with cyber experts to trace the sender.