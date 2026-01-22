Bengaluru airport horror: Staffer arrested for sexually harassing South Korean woman in men's toilet During routine ticket verification as the South Korean traveler prepared to board her flight home, Affaann Ahmed falsely claimed a beeping alert from her bag required isolated screening. He then led her to the men's restroom- an outrageous deviation from protocol- bypassing any proper security zone.

Bengaluru:

A shocking case of sexual harassment at Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru has led to the swift arrest of airport staffer Affaann Ahmed, accused of molesting a South Korean woman on January 19 (Monday). The incident unfolded during a bogus 'inspection,' escalating to inappropriate touching in the men's toilet, prompting immediate action from security and police. An FIR under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, with CCTV evidence backing the victim's complaint.

The deceptive inspection

The South Korean national arrived at the airport to board her flight home when Affaann Ahmed, during ticket checks, claimed a beeping sound emanated from her bag, necessitating a separate frisking. Under this pretext, he escorted her to the men's toilet, a highly irregular and alarming move, instead of a standard security area.

There, Ahmed allegedly touched her private parts and forcibly hugged her despite her strong protests. He casually dismissed her with "Okay, thank you" before leaving, leaving the victim traumatized.

Victim's brave complaint and swift action

The woman wasted no time, reporting the assault to airport security staff who immediately detained Ahmed and handed him over to KIAL Airport Police. CCTV footage from the area corroborated her account, capturing the suspicious escort to the toilet and his behaviour. Police confirmed the arrest on the spot, praising the rapid response that prevented any delay in justice.

Police case and ongoing probe

Kempegowda Airport Police registered the FIR under BNS Section 75, which addresses sexual harassment and assault. Investigators are delving into Ahmed's employment history, potential prior complaints, and whether others were targeted similarly. The incident has spotlighted vulnerabilities in airport security protocols, urging reviews of frisking procedures and staff training to safeguard international travellers.