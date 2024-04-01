Belgaum Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's Jagadish Shettar to face Congress' Mrunal Ravindra Hebbalkar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jagadish Shettar (BJP) vs Mrunal Ravindra Hebbalkar (Congress)

With just weeks to go for the highly anticipated general elections, the country is charged up for the most important event that will decide the fate of India's politics for the next five years. The Bhartiya Janta Party has fielded Jagadish Shettar against Congress' Mrunal Ravindra Hebbalkar. The state has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced election dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to head to polls in four phases. Polling in this constituency will take place in the third phase i.e. May 7. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

BJP banks on Jagadish Shetter

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has fielded Jagadish Shettar for the upcoming elections. Shetter has served as the 15th Chief Minister of Karnataka between 2012-13. Interestingly, he had earlier in 2023 joined Congress after being denied an MLA ticket in the same year. This year the saffron party announced his candidature from Belgaum Constituency. Shettar holds B.Com and LLB degrees and was a practicing lawyer for 20 years at the Hubli Bar.

What had happened in 2019?

In the 2019 General Assembly Elections, Belgaum witnessed a fiercely contested battle. This constituency witnessed a 67.43% voter turnout in the year 2019. BJP candidate Angadi Suresh Channabasappa won the 2019 General Election with a victory margin of 3,91,304 votes, securing 7,61,991 votes. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa defeated Dr.sadhunavar of the INC, who got 3,70,687 votes.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

