After Kejriwal, now Siddaramaiah faces 'Sheeshmahal' charge: Here's how much was allegedly spent on it Siddaramaiah faces 'Sheeshmahal' charge: Criticism started after a government notification from the finance department outlined planned upgrades, including a new helper’s room with a bathroom, additional storage rooms, storage racks, upgraded lighting, water points, and other miscellaneous work.

Bengaluru: After AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, now Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of massive spending of Rs 2.6 crore for renovations at his official residence Cauvery. The state Public Works Department has estimated the amount for the renovation of the bungalow.

The criticism started after a government notification from the finance department outlined planned upgrades, including a new helper’s room with a bathroom, additional storage rooms, storage racks, upgraded lighting, water points, and other miscellaneous work.

Reports suggest that Rs 1.7 crore was allocated for construction of the helper’s room and kitchen items, while Rs 89 lakh will be used for electrical upgrade and air conditioning.

BJP calls spending on sheeshmahal ‘outrageous’

Reacting to the development, BJP MLA from Chikpet Uday Garudachar called the expenditure outrageous and said something that shouldn’t be done is being done by the Chief Minister himself.

He stated that his appeal is that, first ensure all the other things are done and after those needs are met, he can focus on renovating his house or whatever else he wants.” he said.”

It is interesting to note that the renovation allegations come at a time when Karnataka’s financial stability is undergoing a stressfull phase. The BJP and others claim that the government’s guarantee schemes were draining funds, leaving no room for development in the state.

What Lokayukta said on MUDA scam against Siddaramaiah

In another development, the The Lokayukta police probing the MUDA site allotment case last week said the charges against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi could not be proved for want of evidence.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, addressing the media said the Lokayukta report giving clean chit to Siddaramaiah was on the expected lines, while the petitioner in the case, activist Snehamayi Krishna, told PTI: "Only those officials who have sold their conscience can give such a report".

The probing officers said they have submitted the final report to the High Court. "Since the above allegations against accused-1 to accused-4 in the case have not been proven due to lack of evidence, the final report will be submitted to the High Court," the Lokayukta police said in a letter to Krishna.

Besides Siddaramaiah and his wife, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and the land owner Devaraju are the accused.

The Lokayukta police said that further investigation will be conducted into the allegations of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) providing compensatory plots in the ratio of 50:50 from 2016 to 2024 and an additional final report will be submitted to the High Court under Section 173 (8) CrPC.