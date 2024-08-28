Wednesday, August 28, 2024
     
Actor Darshan's judicial custody ends today, likely to be shifted to Ballari prison

A total of 17 people, including Darshan, along with his friend Pavithra Gowda, are currently in judicial custody in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Bengaluru Updated on: August 28, 2024 10:13 IST
Actor Darshan (in round neck white T-Shirt)
Image Source : PTI Actor Darshan (in round neck white T-Shirt)

The judicial custody of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, ends today. According to reports, he is likely to appear before the judge today through video conference and get an extension of another 14 days of judicial custody. A court on Tuesday granted permission to shift Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently in judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Central jail in the Renukaswamy murder case, to Ballari prison.

A photograph of him hanging out with three others, including a rowdy-sheeter, on the lawns of the jail had gone viral on Sunday, sparking a row. In the picture, the actor is seen in a relaxed mood, sitting on a chair and holding a cigarette and a coffee mug. Also, a purported video of Darshan speaking to a person over a video call from the prison too had surfaced on social media.

While Darshan will be shifted to Ballari prison, Pawan, Raghavendra, and Nandish will be shifted to Mysuru Jail, Jagadish and Lakshmana to Shivamogga Jail, Dhanraj to Dharwad Jail, Vinay to Vijayapura Jail, Nagaraj to Kalaburagi/Gulbarga Jail, and Pradosh to Belagavi Jail, official sources said. Three accused -- Pavithra Gowda, Anukumar, and Deepak -- will continue to remain at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. Four other accused -- Ravi, Karthik, Nikhil and Keshavamurthy -- were earlier shifted to Tumakuru prison.

Nine prison officials, including the Chief Superintendent of the Parappana Agrahara jail, were suspended on Monday over their "lapses" after a preliminary probe into "special treatment" to Darshan. Also, three FIRs were registered, including against Darshan, under sections of the Prisons Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

