Yogi government orders cancellation of Assistant Professor Exam in UP over irregularities, paper leak The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2025 held on April 16 and 17 over allegations of irregularities and paper leak. Around 1.14 lakh candidates had applied to appear for this UP government Assistant Professor recruitment exam.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2025. The Yogi Adityanath government has advised the UP Education Service Selection Commission to announce the revised exam dates soon and to conduct exam in a smooth and fair environment.

The government cancelled the UP Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2025 held on April 16 and 17 over allegations of irregularities and paper leak. Following investigation, the UP Special Task Force (STF) has arrested Mehboob Ali, Baijnath Pal and Vinay Pal for preparing fake question papers of Assistant Professor examination.

Accused Mehboob Ali was the confidential assistant of the then Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission. During interrogation, Mehboob Ali admitted that he had made fake papers of many subjects and sold them to candidates in exchange for a hefty fee.

Around 1.14 lakh candidates had applied to appear for this UP government Assistant Professor recruitment exam. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 1,017 vacant posts of Assistant Professors in government-aided degree colleges across the state.

The UP government earlier cancelled the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher recruitment exam. The UP TGT, PGT exam scheduled for December 18 and 19 has been deferred. The UP TGT PGT exam revised schedule once announced, will be available on the official website- upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

Details on UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam 2025

Eligibility criteria: The candidates should have a post-graduate degree in the relevant discipline as approved by the Medical Council of India. In addition, the candidates need to have a three years of teaching experience in the subject.

Selection process: The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their qualifications followed by an interview. They do not need to appear in written exam.

Application fee: The general and OBC category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 105. The reserved category candidates (SC/ ST) should pay an application fee of Rs 65.

Pay scale: The candidates selected will get a remuneration starting at Rs 68,900 of pay band-11.

For details on UP Assistant Professor exam, please visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

