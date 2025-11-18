Uttar Pradesh UP TGT PGT exam 2025 postponed; revised dates soon UP TGT PGT exam 2025: The UP TGT, PGT exam scheduled for December 18 and 19 has been deferred. The UP TGT PGT exam revised schedule once announced, will be available on the official website- upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

Lucknow:

To check and download UP TGT, PGT exam 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- upsessb.pariksha.nic.in and click on TGT, PGT date sheet PDF link. UP TGT, PGT date sheet PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UP TGT, PGT exam date 2025 PDF and take a print out.

UP TGT, PGT date sheet 2025: How to download at upsessb.pariksha.nic.in

Visit the official website- upsessb.pariksha.nic.in

Click on UP TGT, PGT date sheet 2025 PDF link

UP TGT, PGT exam schedule 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UP TGT, PGT date sheet 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download UP TGT 2025 admit card?

To download the UP TGT admit card, candidates will need to use their credentials, including their registration number, date of birth, and other required details on the login page. Here are the steps to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official website at upsessb.pariksha.nic.in

2. Locate the link for the 'UP TGT Admit Card'

3. Click on the link, which will redirect you to a login window where you will need to enter your credentials

4. Your UP TGT Admit Card will then appear

5. Download and save the UP TGT Admit Card for future reference.

UP TGT, PGT paper pattern

UP TGT, PGT exam 2025 will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode. Candidates need to mark their answers in the OMR sheet allotted to them. Candidates are required to bring both their TGT admit card and a photo ID proof to the designated exam centre. Candidates should note that the board will not send a hard copy of the admit card.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 4,163 vacancies, out of which 3,539 vacancies are for TGT post while 624 are for PGT posts. The selection of the candidates is done through a written exam, followed by an interview .Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for latest updates.

For details on UP TGT, PGT exam 2025, please visit the official website- upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.