Pariksha Pe Charcha: With 3.8 crore, PPC crosses last year's Guinness world record registrations of 3.53 crore Pariksha Pe Charcha Registration 2026: Over 3.80 crore (3,80,44,593) participants applied for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 till now, students- 3.53 crore (3,53,70,189), teachers- 21.84 lakh (21,84,595), parents- 4.89 lakh (4,89,809). Apply for PPC 2026 at innovateindia1.mygov.in.

New Delhi:

The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 registration is about to reach 4 crore mark, with five days still remaining for the application process to be closed on January 11. Over 3.80 crore (3,80,44,593) participants applied for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 till now, students- 3.53 crore (3,53,70,189), teachers- 21.84 lakh (21,84,595), parents- 4.89 lakh (4,89,809).

Last year, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 set Guinness world record with 3.53 crore registrations. Pariksha Pe Charcha has been awarded the Guinness World Record for registering the “Most people on a Citizen Engagement Platform in one month.”

The students who wish to apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 can do so on the official website- innovateindia1.mygov.in. To apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, visit the official portal- innovateindia1.mygov.in and click on 'Participate Now' button. Now, select the category- student, teacher or parent. Now enter the basic details in the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 application form. Submit it and take a print out to be used for further references.

Pariksha Pe Charcha Registration 2026: How to apply at innovateindia1.mygov.in

Visit the official website- innovateindia1.mygov.in

Enter your registration information to log in

The certificate download option will be accessible after logging in

Fill out any necessary information and submit

The certificate will show up on the screen

Save and download it

Print the certificate so you may use it later.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers, and parents in the ninth edition of PPC 2026. The exact date of the programme is yet to be announced. During the event, the prime minister will answer students queries related to exam stress and other issues. Selected questions may feature in the event.

Pariksha Pe Charcha aims to reduce exam stress, promote effective preparation techniques, and encourage a balanced approach to education and personal development. This programme provides an opportunity to participants to share their questions, which the prime minister addresses during the session.

For details on Pariksha Pe Charcha, please visit the official website- innovateindia1.mygov.in.