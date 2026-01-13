UPSC NDA, CDS exam dates 2026 announced; check schedule UPSC NDA, CDS exam dates 2026: The UPSC NDA, CDS exam is scheduled to be held on April 12 in both the shifts; morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm, afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam dates for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam 2026. The UPSC NDA, CDS exam is scheduled to be held on April 12 in both the shifts; morning shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm, afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

For the UPSC NDA, NA exam 2026, the Mathematics is scheduled to be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm, General Ability Test from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The UPSC CDS exam for English will be held from 9 am to 11 am, General Knowledge- 12:30 to 2:30 pm, Elementary Mathematics- 4 pm to 6 pm.

How to download UPSC NDA, CDS exam dates 2026

UPSC NDA, CDS exam date 2026 PDF is available for download on the official website- upsc.gov.in. The candidates can follow these steps to download UPSC NDA, CDS exam schedule 2026 PDF. To download, visit the official website- upsc.gov.in and click on UPSC NDA, CDS exam schedule 2026 PDF link. UPSC NDA, CDS exam schedule PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UPSC NDA, CDS exam schedule 2026 PDF and take a print out.

UPSC NDA, CDS admit card 2026: How to download at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA, CDS admit card 2026 will be released 3 to 4 days before the exam, the hall ticket download link will be available on the official website- upsc.gov.in by April 8. The candidates can follow these steps to download UPSC NDA, CDS hall ticket PDF-

