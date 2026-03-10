UPSC CSE marksheet 2025 released on upsc.gov.in; check topper Anuj Agnihotri's marks

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 marksheet for all the successful candidates. As per UPSC, the topper Anuj Agnihotri secured 1071 marks, followed by Rajeswari Suve M (rank 2) - 1067 marks, Akansh Dhull (rank 3) - 1057 marks. The candidates can check and download UPSC CSE marksheet pdf on the official website - upsc.gov.in.

To download UPSC CSE marksheet 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - upsc.gov.in and click on UPSC CSE marksheet 2025 PDF link. UPSC CSE marksheet 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UPSC CSE marksheet 2025 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in

Click on UPSC CSE marksheet 2025 PDF link

UPSC CSE marksheet 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UPSC CSE marksheet 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UPSC CSE cut off 2025

UPSC CSE final cut off for the general category candidates is 963, EWS - 926, OBC - 931, SC - 905, ST - 902. For UPSC Main, the cut off for the general category candidates is 739, EWS- 706, OBC- 717, SC- 700, ST-694. The UPSC Prelims cut off for the General category candidates is 92.66, EWS - 89.34, OBC- 92, SC- 84, ST- 82.66.

How to download UPSC CSE cut off 2025

For details on UPSC CSE result 2025, please visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.

