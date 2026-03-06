UPSC AIR 3 Akansh Dhull: 'Cracking UPSC was my childhood dream'; know his success strategy

New Delhi:

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) graduate Akansh Dhull has secured AIR 3 in UPSC CSE exam 2025, the result was announced on March 6. In an interview, Akansh said, "cracking UPSC CSE exam was my childhood dream."

Akansh was born in Rohtak and did his schooling in Chandigarh. After graduation, Akansh started preparing for Civil Service Examination. In 2023, he secured a position of AIR 342. He also credited his success towards his parents and teachers. "My parents always pushed me to take UPSC CSE and motivated in my hardships." UPSC CSE Result 2025 (OUT) Live Updates: Anuj Agnihotri tops UPSC CSE; know how to download merit list

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini congratulated the state topper, saying, "Akansh Dhull, a meritorious son of Panchkula, has brought glory to Haryana by securing the third position across the country in the UPSC Civil Services Examination-2025. On this splendid achievement of his, I spoke to his parents over the phone and extended my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to them.

Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the talented youth of the country and state selected for the Civil Services. I am confident that you all will play an important role in realising the resolve of 'Developed India' and contribute to the service of the nation."

UPSC topper Anuj Agnihotri's success strategy

UPSC topper Anuj Agnihotri hails from Rawatbhata, a small nuclear town in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district. The town is famous for Rajasthan Atomic Power Station (RAPS) and the Rana Pratap Sagar Dam. Talking about his town, Anuj said, "though it's a small nuclear town in Rajasthan, but it has a cosmopolitan culture." He also appreciated the civic sense of the people of his town, saying, "I visited lots of places in India, but the civic sense of the people of my town is unmatchable."

As an administrator, the topper wishes to propel the 'reward and punishment' system to improve the civic sense of the people and to make a hygienic locality.

Before UPSC, Anuj earlier created DANICS ( Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Services). Sharing his journey in DANICS, the topper said, "I completed one year training in DANICS and during the training period, I got opportunity to explore the union territories. As per my observation, Andaman and Nicobar, Daman and Diu has the better infrastructure facility than Lakshadweep ."

Anuj studied MBBS earned his MBBS degree from AIIMS Jodhpur where he later completed his internship in 2023.

Meet the UPSC CSE toppers

Rank 1 - Anuj Agnihotri

Rank 2 - Rajeshwari Suve M

Rank 3 - Akansh Dhull

Rank 4 - Raghav Jhunjhunwala

Rank 5 - Ishan Bhatnagar

Rank 6 - Zinnia Aurora

Rank 7 - AR Rajah Mohaideen

Rank 8 - Pakshal Secretry

Rank 9 - Astha Jain

Rank 10 - Ujjwal Priyank.

