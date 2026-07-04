UPSC CSE Mains from August 21; check paper pattern

New Delhi:

The UPSC Mains exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from August 21, 2026. The candidates who are preparing for the UPSC Mains exam 2026, here in detail, the paper pattern for the UPSC Mains exam. UPSC Mains is a descriptive, writing-focused test to assess the depth of knowledge, analytical ability, and expression of a candidate.

UPSC Mains paper pattern

UPSC Mains comprises nine papers, of which seven will count toward the final merit ranking and two are qualifying in nature. It includes language papers, essay writing, general studies papers, and optional subject papers.

Qualifying Papers

Paper A: Indian Language (chosen from the Eighth Schedule included in the constitution) -300 marks

Paper B: English -300 marks.

Candidates must score a minimum qualifying percentage in both, but these marks do not affect the final rank.



Merit-ranking papers

Paper I: Essay -250 marks

Paper II: General Studies I (Indian Heritage, Culture, History, Geography)- 250 marks

Paper III: General Studies II (Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice, International Relations) - 250 marks

Paper IV: General Studies III (Technology, Economic Development, Environment, Security, Disaster Management) -250 marks

Paper V: General Studies IV (Ethics, Integrity, Aptitude) -250 marks

Paper VI & VII: Optional Subject (two papers) -250 marks each.

UPSC Mains comprises of 1,750 marks, with an additional 275 marks allotted for the Personality Test (Interview), bringing the grand total to 2,025 marks. It is important to note that there is no negative marking in the UPSC Mains exam.

UPSC Mains Syllabus

The GS I, covers Indian art and culture, modern Indian history, the freedom struggle, post-independence consolidation, world history, and geography of India and the world.

GS II centers on the Constitution, Parliament, judiciary, governance structures, welfare schemes, and international relations.

GS III spans economic development, agriculture, science and technology, environment, biodiversity, disaster management, and internal security.

GS IV, the Ethics paper, tests human values, emotional intelligence, and case-study-based decision-making questions.

For Paper VI and VII, the candidate has to choose any one subject, which will be assessed through two papers. One will focus on the foundational theories, concepts, and frameworks of the chosen subject and the second will focus on the application of these concepts, current trends, and case studies.

UPSC Mains duration

The nine papers are not held back-to-back. UPSC typically spreads the Mains across five to seven days, with rest days interspersed between papers. Each paper is a separate three-hour long, usually one in the morning and one in the afternoon session per exam day, though qualifying papers and GS papers may be scheduled on different days depending on the year's official calendar.

The exact number of gap days between papers varies each year based on UPSC's released schedule.

For details on UPSC Mains exam 2026, please visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.



- Written by Vipashana Thakur. She is an intern with India TV Digital.

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