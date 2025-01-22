UPSC CSE 2025: Notification released for 979 vacancies - here are important dates, easy steps to apply online

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CSE Civil Services 2025 Notification released

UPSC CSE 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has finally released the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. Interested candidates can submit their application forms through the online mode, upsc.gov.in. The last date for submitting online application forms is February 11, 2025, till 6:00 PM.

This year, the commission has notified 979 vacancies for the civil services exam, which is the lowest in the last three years. Last year, the commission announced 1,105 vacancies. In 2023, it was 1105, and 1011 in 2022.

Out of the total 979 vacancies, 38 posts are reserved for the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category, as per the UPSC notification. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in two successive stages - the preliminary exam and the mains. Those who qualify for the UPSC mains exam will be called for a personality test for final selection.

Along with the UPSC CSE 2025 notification, the notification for the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 through CS(P) Examination 2025 has also been eleased. Candidates are advised to read all instructions carefully given in the advertisement before submitting the application forms. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to submit their application forms successfully.

UPSC CSE 2025 application: How to apply?

Go to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC Civil Services notification' flashing on the hompage.

Read all the instructions given in the advertisement.

Now, you need to click on the 'One time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application' tab available on upsconline.nic.in.

Register yourself through OTR platform.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

UPSC CSE 2025: Instructions to be followed while uploading Photographs in online application form

The photograph, uploaded by the candidate should not be more than 10 days old from the start of the online application process (i.e. the application commencement date).

Ensure that the name of the candidate and the date on which the photograph was taken are mentioned on the photograph

The candidate’s face should occupy 3/4th of the space in the photograph.

The candidates must ensure that their appearance matches with their photograph at each stage of the Examination Process i.e. at the time of Preliminary, Main (Written) and Interview/Personality Test.

Application Fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of any Bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit card/UPI Payment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Who is eligible?

A candidate must hold a Graduate degree from any of the Universities and must have attained the age of 21 years. The candidate must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2025.

Q. When will UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 exam be conducted?

The commission will conduct UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 exam on May 25, 2025 at various exam centres across the country.

Q. How many attempts are allowed for the civil services exam?

Every candidate appearing at the Examination, who is otherwise eligible, shall be permitted six attempts at the examination.

Q. What are modification dates for UPSC CSE 2025 application form?

The candidates will be allowed to modify the OTR application form between February 12 and 18. In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her OTR (Registration) profile during this period, then he/she should log into the OTR Profile (Registration) platform and do the needful accordingly. In other words, no change in the OTR Profile (Registration) profile can be made by visiting the window for Modification in the application form.