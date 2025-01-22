UPSC Recruitment 2025: Notification for Forest Service released - here are easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UPSC IFS Recruitment 2025 Notification out

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the Indian Forest Service Examination 2025. Candidates interested in applying for UPSC IFS 2025 exam can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in. The last date for submitting the application form is 11th February, 2025.

Through this recruitment process, approximately 150 vacancies to be filled in different departments. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility, how to apply, fee, and other related information carefully before submitting the application forms.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

A candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree in at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Forestry or Engineering of any of Universities.

Age Limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on 1st August, 2025.

Selection Criteria

The Union Public Service Commission will hold a Screening Test for selection to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2025 through the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 which will be held on 25th May, 2025.

How to apply?

To apply for the exam, the candidates will have to register themselves through OTR profile available on the official website.

Go to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC Civil Services notification' flashing on the homage. Read all the instructions given in the advertisement. Now, you need to click on the 'One time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application' tab available on upsconline.nic.in. Register yourself through OTR platform. On successful registration, proceed with the application form. Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee