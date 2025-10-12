UPSC CDS 1 final result declared: 365 candidates qualify, check merit list here UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the final results of the CDS 1 exam. Candidates can check the results through the direct link provided in the article below.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission has declared the final results of the Combined Defence Examination (I) 2025. Candidates who appeared in the written examinations and SSB interviews can check the merit list on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

As per the result notification, a total of 365 candidates have qualified in the final merit list for admission to the 160th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course. The selected candidates are eligible for training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Air Force Academy (AFA).

Academy-wise top performers

Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun

Rank 1: Chirag Guar

Rank 2: Arya Umesh Dharmatti

Rank 3: Satya Prakash Tiwari

Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala

Rank 1: Arya Umesh Dharmatti

Rank 2: Rehan Singh Dhaka

Rank 3: S Lalith Adityan

Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad

Rank 1: Rehan Singh Dhaka

Rank 2: Akshat

Rank 3: Atul Goyat

UPSC CDS 1 final result 2025: How to check

Candidates can check the final CDS 1 result by following the instructions mentioned below:

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Click Examinations and then click on Results.

Find the CDS 1 Final Result 2025 in the list.

Click the PDF link to open it.

Click the download icon to save it.

UPSC CDS 1 final result 2025:

The official list of selected candidates is available on the UPSC website. Aspirants are advised to check their roll numbers, marks, and academy allocation.

The Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence conducted interviews for candidates seeking admission to the 160th (DE) Course of the IMA, INA, and AFA (Pre-Flying Training). According to government notifications, IMA has 100 vacancies, of which 13 are reserved for NCC 'C' certificate holders from the Army Wing. INA has 32 vacancies in the Executive Branch/Hydro, of which 6 are reserved for NCC 'C' certificate holders from the Naval Wing. AFA has 32 seats, of which 3 are reserved for Air Wing holders under the NCC Special Entry Scheme.

Also Read: BSEB Bihar STET admit card 2025 at bihar-stet.com; How to download

Also Read: UPSC CDS 2 result 2025 out at upsc.gov.in; 9,085 candidates qualify for SSB interview