BSEB Bihar STET admit card 2025 at bihar-stet.com; How to download BSEB STET admit card 2025: The BSEB STET hall ticket link is bsebstet.org, login credentials are- application number, date of birth. BSEB STET exam is scheduled to be held from October 14 to November 16.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon release the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 admit card. The BSEB STET hall ticket link is bsebstet.org, login credentials are- application number, date of birth. BSEB STET exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from October 14 to November 16, 2025. BSEB STET exam 2025 will be held in computer based test (CBT) mode comprising two papers- Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary).

The candidates can check and download BSEB STET hall ticket 2025 link on the official website- bsebstet.org. To download BSEB STET admit card 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- bsebstet.org and click on BSEB STET hall ticket PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB STET hall ticket 2025 PDF will be available for download, save and take a print out.

BSEB STET hall ticket 2025: How to download at bihar-stet.com

Visit the official website- bsebstet.org

Click on BSEB STET admit card 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSEB STET admit card 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save BSEB STET admit card 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB STET hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

BSEB STET exam 2025: Important guidelines

Arrive on time: It is crucial to arrive early as the entry to the exam center will close 30 minutes before the exam commences. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter.

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on BSEB STET exam 2025, please visit the official website- bsebstet.org.