UPSC CDS 2 result 2025 out at upsc.gov.in; 9,085 candidates qualify for SSB interview

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result for the Combined Defence Services (CDS 2) recruitment exam 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the UPSC CDS 2 exam 2025 can check the result on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. A total of 9,085 candidates got qualified for the SSB interview.

The list of shortlisted candidates is available for download on the official portals- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. To check and download UPSC CDS merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in and click on merit list PDF. UPSC CDS II merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save it and take a print out.

UPSC CDS II result 2025: How to download shortlisted candidates list PDF

Visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

Click on UPSC CDS II selected candidates list PDF

UPSCCDS II shortlisted candidates list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UPSC CDS II shortlisted candidates list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SSB interview round

The shortlisted candidates for UPSC CDS 2 exam will appear for the SSB interview. The SSB round round has stage one and two; stage one includes Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR), Picture Perception and Description Test (PP&DT), while stage two consists of Psychology Tests, Group Testing Officer (GTO) Tasks and a final Conference.

In addition, for SSB interview related matters, the candidates may contact over telephone no. 011-26175473 or visit Joinindianarmy.nic.in for Army as first choice, 011-23010097 / Email: officer-navy@nic.in or Joinindiannavy.gov.in for Navy/Naval Academy as first choice and 011-23010231 (Extn. 7645 / 7646 / 7610) or visit www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in for Air Force as first choice, UPSC release read.

The selected candidates get a stipend of Rs 56,100 per month. Following selection in the training, the Lieutenant gets a basic salary of Rs 56,100 per month. The salary package consists of Military Service Pay, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Transport Allowance, Special Allowance.

