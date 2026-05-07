UP Police SI result 2026 out at uppbpb.gov.in; how to download rank-wise candidates list

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBRB) has released the result for Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment exam 2026. The candidates can check the UP Police SI recruitment exam result 2026 on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in and can download the rank-wise merit list.

The candidates can follow these steps to download the UP Police SI rank-wise merit list PDF. To download, here are the steps to be followed -

Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in

Click on UPPBRB SI rank-wise merit list PDF

UPPBRB SI rank-wise merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPPBRB SI rank-wise merit list PDF and take a print out.

UPPBRB has also released the SI recruitment exam final answer key 2026. The candidates can check and download UP Police SI final answer key pdf on the official portal - uppbpb.gov.in. Here are the steps to follow to download UPPBRB SI final answer key pdf -

Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in

Click on UPPBRB SI final answer key pdf link

UPPBRB SI final answer key pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save UPPBRB SI final answer key pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on UPPBRB SI result, please visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in.