UP Police Constable Results 2024: What is expected date of releasing UPPRB results? details here

Following the release of the UP Police Constable 2024 answer keys, it is anticipated that the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon announce the results of the constable recruitment exam. Many candidates are eagerly awaiting the UP Police Constable results. However, the exact date and time for the release of these results are not yet known. It is expected that the results will be announced this week or next week. However, there's no official confirmation from the board officials. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.

This year, around 48 lakh candidates appeared for the constable recruitment exam held in two phases. The first phase of the exam was conducted on August 23, 24 and 25 and the second phase was on August 30 and 31. The board will release cut-off marks, number of candidates and other details along with the announcement of the results.

UP Police Constable Results: How to download?

Got to the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the 'UP Police Constable Result 2024' link flashing on the homepage

Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page

UP Police Constable Result 2024 PDF will appear on the screen

Download and save UP Police Constable Result 2024 for future reference

What's next?

Those who qualify in the UP Police Constable 2024 exam will be required to appear for physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET) and document verification. The date and time of these phases will be communicated in due course.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit over 60,000 vacancies in different departments. The final selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in all recruitment process stages such as written tests, followed by physical tests and medical tests.