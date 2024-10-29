UP Police Constable Result 2024 likely to be released anytime - how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Police Constable Result 2024 date and time soon

UP Police Constable Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is likely to release the UP Police Constable Result 2024 anytime. Once out, the candidates will be able to download UP Police Constable Result 2024 using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login. The link to the results will be accessible at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable Result 2024: Expected date

According to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Yogi Adityanath has directed board officials to announce the results by the end of October. The minister asked to expedite the process of filling vacancies ensuring that the sanctity of the examination is compromised, as per the CMO.

It is anticipated that the UPPRPB will soon announce the exact date of releasing UP Police Constable Result 2024 date and time. It is also expected that the board will release the category-wise cut-off marks and final answer keys along with the announcement of the UP Police Results. Candidates have been advised to keep track of the official website of UPPRBP for the latest updates.

UP Police Constable Result 2024: How to download?

Candidates are required to first visit the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'UP Police Constable Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and other details

UP Police Constable Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save UP Police Constable Result 2024 for future reference

UP Police Constable Result 2024: What's next?

Candidates who qualify for the written test will be called for the physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET) and document verification. The board will intimate the details about these rounds in due course.

When was UP Police 2024 Constable Exam conducted?

UPPBPB UP Police Constable's written examination was conducted in two phases. The first phase exam was held on August 23, 24, and 25, 2024, and the second phase was held on August 30 and 31, 2024. On all days, the exam was conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. According to the official data, a total of 28.91 lakh candidates appeared in the first phase and 19.26 lakh candidates appeared in the second phase. The provisional answer keys of all papers have already been released separately. The candidates were invited to raise objections by September 19. The board will review the representations submitted by the candidates. If found valid, the final answer keys will be revised accordingly and used in the preparation of the result.