Will UP Police Constable 2024 result be released today? check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Police Constable 2024 result date and time soon

UP Police 2024 result: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is likely to declare the result of UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 anytime. It is expected that the result can be declared today, October 30 or tomorrow, October 31.

At present, more than 30 lakh candidates are eagerly waiting for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam Result. However, the recruitment board has not given any specific date for the release of the UP Police 2024 result. Once it is out, the candidates will be able to download it from the official website of UP Police, uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam was held between 23 to 31 August 2024. Earlier, the exam conducted in February was cancelled. The state government had to cancel the exam after the reports of a paper leak. According to the data, more than 48 lakh candidates applied for the exam, of which, 32 lakh appeared for the exam.

When UP Police Constable Result 2024 is expected?

According to the information provided by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, the results are expected to be out by the end of October. Therefore, candidates can expect their results today, or tomorrow. Candidates have been advised to keep track on the official website for the latest updates.

ALSO READ | UP Police Constable Result 2024 likely to be released anytime - how to download

UP Police Constable Result 2024: What's next?

After the release of the written test result, the shortlisted candidates will be called for the Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Document verification.

Physical Standards for Female Candidates

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): The female candidates will be evaluate based on their physical fitness and endurance. In this round, they will have to run 2.4 km in 14 minutes.

Physical Standard Test (PST): After qualifying for PET, they will have to appear for PST. During this round, Candidates' height, and weight will be measured to ensure they meet the required standards.

Height Standards

UR/OBC/SC - 160 CM

ST - 147 CM

Weight Standards

UR/OBC/SC - 40 KG

ST - 40 KG

Detailed Medical Examination (DME): After qualifying for both rounds, they will have to appear for DME which is a comprehensive health check-up that includes height, weight, chest measurement, eyesight, hearing, and general health. It is an essential part of the final selection process.

Physical Standards for Male Candidates

Physical Standard Test (PST): During this round, the candidates will have to meet the required physical standards, including height, weight and chest measurement.

Height Standards

UR/OBC/SC - 160 CM

ST - 147

Chest Standards

UR/OBC/SC - 79 cm (without expansion); 84 cm (with expansion)

ST - 77 cm (without expansion); 82 cm (with expansion)

Detailed Medical Examination (DME): After qualifying both rounds, the candidates will appear for the Detailed Medical Exam, which is a regular test.