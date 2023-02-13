Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UGC NET 2023: Exam City Slip Today? Check latest updates

UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Exam City Slip for the candidates soon. The Exam City for the candidates will be made available on the official website. Once it gets released, the candidates will be able to access and check the slip on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2023: Exam City Slip

It is expected that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the exam city slip soon on its official website. The NTA will be conducting the UGC NET December Session Exam soon. According to the schedule for the UGC NET Dec Session, the exam city slip was supposed to be released in the first week of February 2023. On the other hand, the admit card is expected to be released in the next week of Feb 2023.

UGC NET 2023: Exam Dates

Earlier, the University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar and NTA announced the exam dates for the UGC NET December Session. According to the announcement, the UGC NET December Session Exams are scheduled to be conducted between February 21, 2023, to March 10, 2023.

The UGC NET is conducted twice a year. This year, the UGC NET is being conducted for 83 subjects. The official website of UGC NET reads, 'UGC-NET is conducted twice every year (June & December). Due to the outbreak of COVID- 19 pandemic in 2020 & 2021, the cycles of UGC NET were merged and conducted together. In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycle, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC is conducting UGC NET December 2022 in the month of February & March 2023 in 83 subjects, at selected cities across the country.'

ALSO READ | UGC NET 2023 Admit Card: To release this week? Check Exam Date and more

ALSO READ | UGC NET 2023: December Session Exam city slip to release soon | Check here