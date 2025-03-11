TSPSC Group 2 result 2025 announced, direct link here TSPSC Group 2 result 2025 has been announced by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Candidates who appeared in the TSPSC Group 2 exam 2025 can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

TSPSC Group 2 result 2025: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the results of the Group 2 recruitment exam today, March 11, 2025. All those who appeared in the TSPSC Group 2 exam can download their scorecards from the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Group 2 prelims exam was conducted on December 15 and 16, at 1,368 designated test centres located across 33 districts in Telangana. The exam was conducted in four papers — General Studies and General Ability, History, Polity and Society, Economy and Development, and Telangana Movement and State Formation. The exam

This recruitment drive aims to fill 783 vacancies across 18 different departments. According to the official data, a total of 5,51,855 candidates had registered for the exam, of which 2,57,981 appeared for the exam. Candidates can download TSPSC Group 2 result 2025 prelims from the official website by following the below-mentioned steps.

How to download TSPSC Group 2 result 2025?

Visit the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'TSPSC Group 2 result 2025'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Check your roll number and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates who have successfully qualified for the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam. The schedule for the next exam will be communicated in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.

Qualifying Marks

Candidates will have to secure the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to advance to the next stage of the recruitment process. The qualifying marks for the General category is 40 per cent, for Other Backward Classes (OBC) is 35 per cent, and for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PH) is 30 per cent. Candidates who successfully clear the written examination will be shortlisted for the Certificate Verification round, which serves as the final step in the selection process.