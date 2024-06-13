TSPSC Group 1 prelims 2024 answer key released at tspsc.gov.in, how to raise objections

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TSPSC Group 1 prelims 2024 answer key released

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the TSPSC Group 1 prelims answer key. The candidates who appeared for the exam can access and download the preliminary answer key from the official website, tspsc.gov.in. The preliminary key and master question papers are available for the candidates from June 13 to June 17 on the official website of TSPSC. Candidates dissatisfied with any answer can raise objections, and the authority will accept the objections on the preliminary key through the link provided on the website from June 13 to 17, up to 5:00 pm. Candidates can raise objections by following the easy steps given below. Any objection submitted through e-mails and personal representations or in any form will not be considered valid by the authority and any objections received after the last day and time will not be entertained.

This year, the Group 1 Services preliminary examination was conducted on June 9 in OMR mode with objective-type questions. The exams took place in 31 districts across the state of Telangana. Candidates can download TSPSC Group 1 Prelims 2024 answer key can be downloaded by following the easy steps given below.

"Candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English as the text box provided for writing the objections is compatible only with the English language. The candidates should upload online the copies of the proofs substantiating their claims and should specify the source i.e., Author Name/ Edition/Page Number/ Publishers Name / Website," stated the authority on the official notice.

Direct link to raise objection

TSPSC Group 1: Steps to download the preliminary answer key

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check and download the prelims answer key:-

Visit the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

Click on the tab 'Candidate Login' on the homepage.

A login window will open. Enter the required login credentials.

Click on 'Submit'.

The prelims answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Save and download it for future reference.

TSPSC Group 1: Steps to raise objections

Candidates can raise objections by following the mentioned steps:-