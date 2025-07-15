TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025: 645 vacancies notified, registration begins - check eligibility, how to apply TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025 notification has been released. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit their application forms by visiting the official website - apply.tnpscexams.in. Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has commenced the registration process for the recruitment of Group 2 and Group 2A positions. According to the official notification, there are a total of 645 vacancies this year. Of these, 50 posts are in Group 2 (interview category), and 595 posts are in Group 2A (non-interview category).

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms on the official website: apply.tnpscexams.in. The last date for submitting the application is August 13, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for these positions are encouraged to check the eligibility criteria, application procedures, and other relevant details provided below.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Date of Notification: July 15 Last date and time for submission of online application: August 13, 11.59 P.M. Application Correction Window period From: August 18, 2025, 12.01 A.M to 20.08.2025 11.59 P.M. Date and time of preliminary examination: September 28, 2025, 09.30 A.M. to 12.30 P.M

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Graduation/Postgraduation. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for their reference.

Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates will be based on their performance in both the preliminary and main exams. Those who qualify in both exams will be invited for an interview. Candidates must successfully clear each stage to progress to the next, with the interview round being crucial for the final selection of applicants for the available positions.

In contrast, the selection for Group 2 (non-interview) positions will rely solely on the preliminary and main written exams. There is no interview component for Group 2A, and the final merit list will be prepared based only on the candidates' performance in the written tests.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of TNPSC - tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on 'combined civil services exam 2'.

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to click on the online application forms.

Register yourself first before proceeding to the application form.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Fill in the application form carefully.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee

The preliminary examination fee of Rs.100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment, unless exemption of fee is claimed. The main examination fee of Rs.150/- (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty only) has to be paid by the candidates who have not claimed fee exemption, if they are shortlisted for the main examination based on the results of preliminary examination and on receipt of such intimation from Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

Direct link to apply online