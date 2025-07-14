AIIMS Recruitment 2025: Apply online for over 2,300 Group A and B Posts, check eligibility, how to apply, fee AIIMS Recruitment 2025 online application forms are available at the official website for over 2,300 Group A and B Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and other details

New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS New Delhi, has invited application forms for Group A and B positions. All those who are interested in applying can submit their online applications by visiting the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit over 2,300 vacancies for Group A and B non-faculty positions. The selection of the candidates' will be done based on their performance in the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025. The exam authority has scheduled the AIIMS CRE 2025 exam for August 25 and 26. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded 3 days before the date of examination of the respective post/group; however, city/state will be notified 7 days in advance of issue of the admit card.. Candidates are advised to check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and other details before submitting their online applications.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have degree/diploma/master's degree in the relevant subject. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notifcation for subject-wise qualification details.

Age Limit: 18 to 45 years (Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for subject-wise age limit criteria.

Selection Criteria

The selection process involves a computer-based test, followed by document verification, and a final merit list with institute allocation. The computer-based test will comprise 100 questions with a total of 400 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applied for incorrect answers.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on 'recruitments'.

A new window will open.

Now, click on 'common recruitment exam'.

It will again redirect you to a new window.

Click on 'Common Recruitment Examination(CRE) 2025'.

Again, a new window will appear.

Click on 'create a new account'.

Provide required details in the designated fields.

On successful registration, login with online generated credentials.

Fill out the application form by providing the required information.

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee

A) General/OBC Candidates - Rs 3000/- (Rupees Three Thousand only)

B) SC/ST Candidates/EWS - Rs.2400/- (Rupees Twenty-Four Hundred only)

C) Persons with Disabilities - Exempted

Candidates applying in more than one group have to apply separately for each group by pay the examination fee separately for each group. Candidates can pay their fee using DEBIT CARD/CREDIT CARD/NETBANKING.