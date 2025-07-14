IB ACIO 2 Executive Recruitment 2025 Notification released for 3,717 vacancies, how to apply IB ACIO 2 Executive Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released. Candidates who are holding the requisite qualifications and experience can submit their application forms within the timeline. Check key dates, how to apply, fee, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released a short notice for recruitment to the ACIO II/ Executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official web portal - mha.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application form is August 10, 2025. According to the notice, a total of 3,717 vacancies for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade 2 Executive posts will be filled. The selection involves two-tier exams and an interview. Those who qualify in tier 1 will be called for the tier 2 exam. Candidates who qualify in both exams will be called for the interview round. Before appearing in the exams, the candidates are required to submit their application forms. The application window for the IB ACIO recruitment 2025 exam will start on July 19. Candidates are advised to check eligibility, how to apply, fee and other details before submitting their application forms.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates should possess a graduate degree from any recognised university.

Age Limit- 18 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category candidates as per government norms).

Pay Scale: Level 7 (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances.

How to apply?

Visit the official website - mha.gov.in.

Click on the 'IB ACIO 2 Executive Recruitment 2025 application form'.

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to register yourself first before proceeding to the online application form.

On successful registration, fill in application form by providing essential details.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee