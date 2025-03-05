SSC Stenographer Result 2024 announced, download roll number and name wise PDF for skill test

SSC Stenographer Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results of the stenographer recruitment 2024 exam for group c and d positions. All those who took to the SSC Steno exam 2025 can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The SSC Stenographer Result 2024 can be accessed at ssc.gov.in.
SSC conducted the Computer Based Examination of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 on December 10 and 11 at various exam centres all over the country. According to the results, 9345 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 26610 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.
Along with the SSC Stenographer Result 2024, the commission has released the category wise cut off marks. Candidates can download SSC Stenographer Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.
SSC Stenographer Result 2024: How to download?
- Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.
- Navigate the link to the 'SSC Stenographer Result 2024'
- It will redirect you to a PDF
- Check your roll number and save the PDF for future reference.
Candidates qualified for Skill Test in Stenography for Stenographer Grade ‘C: Check cut-off marks & number of candidates
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|Candidates available
|SC
|138.16760
|1540
|ST
|114.72905
|942
|OBC
|148.57526
|2650
|EWS
|148.57526
|1077
|UR
|148.57526
|2508*
|OH
|108.57415
|206
|HH
|40.17497
|122
|VH
|77.61547
|204
|Others PWD
|40.21264
|96
Candidates qualified for Skill Test in Stenography for Stenographer Grade ‘D’: Check cut off
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|Candidates available
|SC
|109.72227
|5594
|ST
|85.13361
|2430
|OBC
|130.63115
|7892
|EWS
|117.84812
|4052
|UR
|130.93746
|5376**
|ESM
|40.04063
|381
|OH
|86.94139
|415
|HH
|40.21264
|119
|VH
|62.90406
|255
|Others-PWD
|40.21264
|96
Minimum qualifying marks
(i) UR: 30%
(ii) OBC/ EWS: 25%
(iii) All other categories (SC, ST, PwD, ESM, etc): 20%