SSC Stenographer Result 2024 announced, download roll number and name wise PDF for skill test

SSC Stenographer Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results of the stenographer recruitment 2024 exam for group c and d positions. All those who took to the SSC Steno exam 2025 can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The SSC Stenographer Result 2024 can be accessed at ssc.gov.in.

SSC conducted the Computer Based Examination of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 on December 10 and 11 at various exam centres all over the country. According to the results, 9345 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 26610 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

Along with the SSC Stenographer Result 2024, the commission has released the category wise cut off marks. Candidates can download SSC Stenographer Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

SSC Stenographer Result 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'SSC Stenographer Result 2024'

It will redirect you to a PDF

Check your roll number and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates qualified for Skill Test in Stenography for Stenographer Grade ‘C: Check cut-off marks & number of candidates

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available SC 138.16760 1540 ST 114.72905 942 OBC 148.57526 2650 EWS 148.57526 1077 UR 148.57526 2508* OH 108.57415 206 HH 40.17497 122 VH 77.61547 204 Others PWD 40.21264 96

Candidates qualified for Skill Test in Stenography for Stenographer Grade ‘D’: Check cut off

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available SC 109.72227 5594 ST 85.13361 2430 OBC 130.63115 7892 EWS 117.84812 4052 UR 130.93746 5376** ESM 40.04063 381 OH 86.94139 415 HH 40.21264 119 VH 62.90406 255 Others-PWD 40.21264 96

Minimum qualifying marks

(i) UR: 30%

(ii) OBC/ EWS: 25%

(iii) All other categories (SC, ST, PwD, ESM, etc): 20%