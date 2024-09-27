SSC MTS admit card 2024 released for all regions - check region-wise call letters

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC MTS admit card 2024 released for all regions

SSC MTS admit card 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaldar Post for all regions. All those who applied for the SSC MTS Recruitment 2024 exam can download their admit cards using credentials on the login page. The link to the admit cards can be accessed at the respective official regional websites.

SSC MTS exam 2024 is scheduled to be conducted between September 30 and November 14 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in an online computer-based exam. Candidates are advised to check their admit cards thoroughly. In case of any error, the candidates can reach to the official authority's for rectification.

How to download?

Visit the respective official website of SSC

Navigate the link to the 'SSC MTS admit card 2024' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide essential credentials

SSC MTS admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save SSC MTS admit card 2024 for future reference

