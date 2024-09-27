Friday, September 27, 2024
     
SSC MTS admit card 2024 released for all regions - check region-wise call letters

SSC MTS admit card 2024 has been released for all regions including Central Region, Northern Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, Eastern Region, North Western Sub Region, KKR Region, North East Region, Western Region and Southern Region. Candidates can check direct link of their call letters here.

Updated on: September 27, 2024 13:46 IST
SSC MTS admit card 2024 download link
Image Source : INDIA TV SSC MTS admit card 2024 released for all regions

SSC MTS admit card 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaldar Post for all regions. All those who applied for the SSC MTS Recruitment 2024 exam can download their admit cards using credentials on the login page. The link to the admit cards can be accessed at the respective official regional websites. 

SSC MTS exam 2024 is scheduled to be conducted between September 30 and November 14 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in an online computer-based exam. Candidates are advised to check their admit cards thoroughly. In case of any error, the candidates can reach to the official authority's for rectification.

How to download?

  • Visit the respective official website of SSC
  • Navigate the link to the 'SSC MTS admit card 2024' flashing on the homepage
  • It will redirect you to the login  page where you need to provide essential credentials
  • SSC MTS admit card 2024 will appear on the screen
  • Download and save SSC MTS admit card 2024 for future reference

ALSO READ | SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Check exam pattern

Download Region-wise SSC MTS admit card 2024

Regions Admit Card download link
SSC Central Region CR Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, And Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 Admit Card  Click here
SSC Northern Region NR Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, And Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 Admit Card Click here
SSC Madhya Pradesh MPR Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, And Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 Admit Card Click here
SSC Eastern Region ER Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, And Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 Admit Card Click here
SSC North Western Sub Region NWR Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, And Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 Admit Card Click here
SSC KKR Region Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, And Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 Admit Card Click here
SSC North East Region NER Region Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, And Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 Admit Card Click here
SSC Western Region WR Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, And Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 Admit Card Click here
SSC Southern Region SR Chennai Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, And Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 Admit Card Click here

 

 

