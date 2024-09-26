SSC MTS admit card 2024 released for eastern region, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC MTS admit card 2024 released for eastern region

SSC MTS admit card 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination for the eastern zone. Candidates who applied for the SSC MTS Recruitment exam 2024 can download their admit cards from the official regional website, sscer.org.



To download the SSC MTS admit card 2024, the candidates can download their admit cards using their login credentials. The easy steps to download the SSC MTS admit card 2024 are given below.

How to download SSC MTS admit card 2024 for eastern region?

Visit the official website, sscer.org

Navigate the link to the 'SSC MTS admit card 2024 for eastern region'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide credentials

SSC MTS admit card 2024 for eastern region will appear on the screen

Download and save SSC MTS admit card 2024 for eastern region for future reference

Direct link to download SSC MTS admit card 2024 for eastern region

Notably, SSC MTS admit cards for six regions have been released. The admit cards for the remaining three regions including Northern, Southern and Karnataka-Kerala – are expected to be out soon. Candidates have been advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates.

According to the official announcement, the SSC MTS exam 2024 will be conducted between September 30 and November 14 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in an online computer-based exam mode which will be administered in different shifts. The duration of the exam will be 45 minutes. The candidates are advised to check their respective region's MTS admit cards for the exact exam date, venue and other details.

SSC MTS 2024 Exam Pattern

SSC MTS 2024 exam will have two sessions - Session 1 and Session 2. Both sessions will be mandatory to be attempted. Not attempting any session will disqualify the candidate. The first session will be of 120 marks carrying 40 questions. The session one will cover Numerical and Mathematical Ability and Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving subjects.

In session 2, the questions will be asked from General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension. The exam will carry 50 questions of 150 marks. Both sessions will be of 45 minutes.