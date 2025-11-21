SBI Clerk Mains analysis 2025: Check good attempts shift-wise SBI Clerk Mains good attempts: SBI Clerk Mains was analysed as moderately difficult. Check section-wise good attempts.

The SBI Clerk Mains was held today, November 21, the difficulty level in both the shifts was analysed as moderate. Section-wise the Reasoning Ability & Computer Knowledge section was analysed as moderate, Quantitative Aptitude- moderate, English Language- easy, General/Financial Awareness- easy.

Analysing the difficulty level of the SBI Clerk Mains paper, the experts have shared the section-wise good attempts -

Reasoning Ability and Computer Knowledge: 21- 24

Quantitative Aptitude: 22- 25

English Language: 23- 28

General/ Financial Awareness: 26- 30.

How to download SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key

SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key is available for download on various portals. To download SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the private portal and click on SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key PDF link. SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to know shift-wise marks of SBI Clerk Mains

The candidates can check shift-wise marks of SBI Clerk Mains through the unofficial answer key available on various portals.

SBI Clerk Mains result 2025 is likely to be out by December-end. The candidates can check SBI Clerk Mains result 2025 on the official website- sbi.co.in. To download SBI Clerk Mains scorecard PDF link, click on SBI Clerk Mains result 2025 link at sbi.co.in and enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. SBI Clerk Mains scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save SBI Clerk Mains scorecard PDF and take a print out.

The qualified candidates in the SBI Clerk Mains will appear for the interview/ document verification round. The SBI Clerk recruitment drive is being held to fill 6,589 vacancies. For details on SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025, please visit the official website- sbi.co.in.

