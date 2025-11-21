SBI Clerk Mains Analysis 2025: Check shift-wise difficulty level; How to know your marks SBI Clerk Mains Analysis 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the SBI Clerk Mains exam shift one analysed the overall difficulty level of the paper as moderate.

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Mains exam was just concluded, the candidates who had appeared for the SBI Clerk Mains exam in both shift one and two analysed the overall difficulty level of the paper as moderate.

SBI Clerk Mains exam shift one was held from 8:30 am to 11:10 am, while shift two concluded at 5:10 PM. Section-wise the Reasoning Ability & Computer Knowledge section was analysed as moderate, Quantitative Aptitude- moderate, English Language- easy, General/Financial Awareness- easy.

How to download SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key

SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key is available for download on various portals. To download SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the private portal and click on SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key PDF link. SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save SBI Clerk Mains unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to know shift-wise marks of SBI Clerk Mains

The candidates can check shift-wise marks of SBI Clerk Mains through the unofficial answer key available on various portals.

SBI Clerk Mains answer key 2025

SBI Clerk Mains answer key 2025 will be released soon on the official website- sbi.co.in. The candidates can check and download SBI Clerk Mains answer key 2025 PDF on the official portal- sbi.co.in. To download SBI Clerk Mains answer key 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- sbi.co.in and click on SBI Clerk Mains answer key PDF link. SBI Clerk Mains answer key 2025 PDF will be available for download, save SBI Clerk Mains answer key PDF and take a print out.

SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025: How to raise objections at sbi.co.in

Visit the official website- sbi.co.in

Click on SBI Clerk Mains exam answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Click on submit

Save the submitted document PDF and take a print out.

For details on SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025, please visit the official website- sbi.co.in.