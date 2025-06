RSSB Rajasthan Revised Calendar 2025 released for various recruitment exams, check new schedule RSSB Rajasthan Revised Calendar 2025 has been released for various recruitment exams, including Patwari, Gram Vikas Adhikari, Class IV employees, CET graduate and Senior Secondary level exams. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has published a revised exam calendar for various recruitment exams. Candidates seeking government jobs in various departments under the Rajasthan Board can check the upcoming exam schedule on the official RSSB website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The updated calendar includes exam dates for 44 recruitment exams scheduled between June 2025 and October 2026.

Originally, the RSSB exam calendar was released in March. However, due to changes in the exam schedule, the board has now issued an updated version. Candidates can download the revised RSSB calendar for 2025 by visiting the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Notably, more than 20 recruitment exams for contractual positions will take place in June, covering roles such as medical staff, nursing positions, accounting, social work, and data entry. Candidates are encouraged to review the revised dates in the table provided on the website.

Here is the RSSB Rajasthan Revised calendar 2025