RRB NTPC UG city slip 2026: How to download at RRB websites

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) city slip for March 16 exam today, March 6. The candidates can check and download RRB NTPC UG city slip on the RRB websites, once released. RRB NTPC UG exam is scheduled to be held from March 16 to 27, 2026.

The candidates who will appear for RRB NTPC UG exam can check and download city slip on the RRB websites. To download, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB NTPC city slip pdf link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. RRB NTPC city slip pdf will appear on the screen for download. Save RRB NTPC UG city slip pdf and take a print out.

Visit the RRB websites

Click on RRB NTPC city slip pdf link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

RRB NTPC city slip pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save RRB NTPC UG city slip pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB NTPC UG city slip, admit card: Websites to download

How to download RRB NTPC UG admit card 2026

RRB NTPC UG admit card will be released 3 to 4 days before the exam. RRB NTPC UG hall ticket will be available for download by March 12. The candidates can check and download RRB NTPC hall ticket on the RRB websites.

To download RRB NTPC UG hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB NTPC UG hall ticket PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. RRB NTPC UG hall ticket will appear on the screen for download. Save RRB NTPC admit card PDF and take a print out.

RRB NTPC hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, exam papers, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

For details on RRB NTPC exam, please visit the RRB websites.