RRB JE answer key 2026: How to download at RRB websites

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Junior Engineer Computer Based Test (CBT 1) answer key is available on the RRB websites. The candidates can check and download RRB JE (CBT 1) answer key on the RRB websites. RRB JE CBT one exam was held on February 19, 20 and 25.
The candidates can check and download RRB JE CBT one answer key on the RRB websites. To download RRB JE CBT one answer key, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB JE CBT one answer key PDF link. RRB JE CBT one answer key will appear on the screen for download. Save RRB JE CBT One answer key pdf and take a print out.
How to raise objections on RRB JE CBT One answer key 2026
- Click on RRB JE CBT one answer key objection window link
- Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number
- Choose questions you wish to raise objections
- Upload answers and supporting document PDF
- Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit
RRB JE CBT One answer key 2026: RRB websites to download answer key
- RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in
- RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in
- RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in
- RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in
- RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
- RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
- RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in
- RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in
- RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
- RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in
- RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
- RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in
- RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
- RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
- RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in
- RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in
- RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
- RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org
- RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.
For details on RRB JE exam, please visit the RRB websites.