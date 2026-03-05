RRB JE answer key 2026: How to download at RRB websites

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Junior Engineer Computer Based Test (CBT 1) answer key is available on the RRB websites. The candidates can check and download RRB JE (CBT 1) answer key on the RRB websites. RRB JE CBT one exam was held on February 19, 20 and 25.

The candidates can check and download RRB JE CBT one answer key on the RRB websites. To download RRB JE CBT one answer key, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB JE CBT one answer key PDF link. RRB JE CBT one answer key will appear on the screen for download. Save RRB JE CBT One answer key pdf and take a print out.

Visit the RRB websites

Click on RRB JE CBT one answer key pdf link

RRB JE CBT one answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save RRB JE CBT One answer key pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on RRB JE CBT One answer key 2026

Visit the RRB websites

Click on RRB JE CBT one answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save RRB JE CBT One answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB JE CBT One answer key 2026: RRB websites to download answer key

For details on RRB JE exam, please visit the RRB websites.