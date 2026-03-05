Advertisement
  3. RRB JE answer key 2026: How to download at RRB websites

RRB JE answer key 2026: How to download at RRB websites

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
RRB JE answer key 2026: The candidates can check and download RRB JE (CBT 1) answer key on the RRB websites, once released. Know how to download RRB JE (CBT 1) answer key and raise objections on it.

Know how to raise objections on RRB JE answer key. Image Source : File
New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Junior Engineer  Computer Based Test (CBT 1) answer key is available on the RRB websites. The candidates can check and download RRB JE (CBT 1) answer key on the RRB websites. RRB JE CBT one exam was held on February 19, 20 and 25. 

  • Visit the RRB websites 
  • Click on RRB JE CBT one answer key pdf link 
  • RRB JE CBT one answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save RRB JE CBT One answer key pdf and take a hard copy out of it. 

How to raise objections on RRB JE CBT One answer key 2026 

  • Visit the RRB websites
  • Click on RRB JE CBT one answer key objection window link 
  • Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number 
  • Choose questions you wish to raise objections 
  • Upload answers and supporting document PDF 
  • Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit 
RRB JE CBT One answer key 2026: RRB websites to download answer key 

For details on RRB JE exam, please visit the RRB websites. 

