RPF Constable Result 2025 Declared: How to download scorecards? RPF Constable Result 2025 has been declared. Candidates who appeared for the said exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website -rrbcdg.gov.in. Check direct link, next round dates, and other details.

New Delhi:

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have declared the RPF Constable Results 2025. All those who appeared for the RPF Constable exam 2025 can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details. The RPF Constable scorecard link is accessible at rrbcdg.gov.in.

The railways conducted the RPF Constable 2025 exam against CEN RPF-02/2024, from 2nd March to 18 March 2025, in a computer-based test, at various exam centres. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the written exam are eligible to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Documents Verification (DV). The date for PET/PMT/Document verification to the shortlisted candidates shall be advised through the Website/SMS,/Email in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

The official notice reads, ''The candidature of all the qualified candidates for PET/PMT/Document verification is purely provisional and is liable to be cancelled, at any stage of recruitment or thereafter in case of any inconsistency/deficiency in the data furnished or any malpractice on part of candidates coming to the notice of RRB. It may be noted that merely calling a candidate for PET/PMT/Document verification does not entitle him/her in any way to an appointment in the Railways.''

How to download RPF Constable Result 2025?