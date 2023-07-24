RBI Grade B Phase 2 admit card 2023 OUT, get direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RBI Grade B Phase 2 admit card 2023 download link available at rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B Phase 2 admit card 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the phase 2 Grade B admit card today, July 24. All those who have qualified in the phase 1 exam can download their call letters for phase 2 from the official website of RBI - rbi.org.in. The facility for downloading RBI Grade B Phase 2 admit card 2023 will be available from July 24 to 30. The candidates can download their hall tickets using their credientials on the official website.

According to the official schedule, the RBI Grade B Phase 2 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on July 30 in two shifts. The time, date, and subject details are menitoned on the admit cards. Candidates have been advised to take a printout of RBI Grade B Phase 2 admit card 2023 for future use. If a candidate fails to carry their call letter on the day of the exam, they may not be permitted to appear in the exam. The easy steps to download RBI Grade B Phase 2 call letters are given below.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of RBI Click on the notification link that reads, 'RBI Grade B Phase 2 admit card 2023' It will take you to a login window where you need to enter your detials such as roll number, date of birth etc RBI Grade B Phase 2 admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save RBI Grade B Phase 2 admit card 2023 for future reference

RBI Grade B Phase 2 admit card 2023 direct download link

Candidates appearing in the aforesaid exam are advised to download the hall ticket and carry it on the day of the exam along with a valid identity proof. Otherwise, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the exam. Also, the candidates have been advised to appear in the exam one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates can directly access the RBI Grade B Phase 2 admit card 2023 download link by clicking on the above link.