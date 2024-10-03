Railway RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registrations reopen; salary up to Rs. 92,000 - how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Railway RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 re-registration window open

Railway RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has reopened the application window for recruitment to the post of Technician in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications before October 16. The correction window will be open for five days from October 17 to 21. The applications can be submitted at rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to submit their application forms.

Railway RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website, rrbapply.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'Railway RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 online applications'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to register yourself first

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates from the general category need to pay Rs 500 as the application fee whereas the candidates belonging to the SC, ST, Female, Transgender, and EWS categories will have to pay Rs. 250 as the application fee. Candidates will have to pay Rs 250 for each modification.

A total of 14,298 technician vacancies will be recruited for grade 1 and grade 3 posts. Earlier, the board had notified 9,144 vacancies for 22 categories. Now, the department has added more 5,154 vacancies to 40 categories, and now the vacancies of Technicians stand enhanced to 14298 numbers.

