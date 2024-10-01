RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration for 14,298 vacancies reopens tomorrow at rrbapply.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 online application reopens tomorrow, October 2.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will restart the online application window for recruitment to the post of Technician tomorrow, October 2. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. The last date for submitting the online applications is October 16.

The decision to restart the application window was taken due to an increase in the vacancy numbers. According to the latest announcement, a total of 14,298 vacancies to be filled in different departments. Earlier, RRB released the notification for 9,144 vacancies for 22 categories. Now, the department has added more 5,154 vacancies to 40 categories, and now the vacancies of Technicians stand enhanced to 14298 numbers.

The official notice reads, ''Railway Recruitment Boards have published CEN No. 02/2024 for the recruitment of Technicians with 9144 nos. vacancies for open line (18 Categories) all over the Indian Railways. A review has been undertaken in view of additional demand received from Workshops & Pus (22 Categories) and now the vacancies of Technicians stand enhanced to 14298 nos. for 40 Categories.''

The department has given an option to all interested candidates who have earlier already submitted their application forms to make changes in their forms. They not need to submit fresh applications for the said recruitment. Candidates can check the important points below before submitting their forms.

Points to remember:

Candidates who have already paid the application and fee are not required to pay any amount during this window.

Existing candidates are allowed to submit application forms for new categories and for already notified categories hey did not opt for previously. They will also be allowed to modify the previously selected categories.

Existing candidates will have the options to make changes in the details of their application forms such as educational qualifications, re-upload photographs and signatures and change RRB and post preferences.

Also, those who earlier did not submit their applications, and pay application fee and those who applied for category 1 and did not apply for technician grade 3 will be treated as fresh candidates.

During fresh window, all new candidates can apply for Technician posts under all categories – 2 to 40.

Application Fee